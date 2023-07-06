Combat Hunger raises more than 50,000 meals for veterans in need

Woodward Radio Group, in partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, recently hosted the 5th annual Combat Hunger event that raised enough dollars and pounds of food to provide 52,580 meals for veterans facing hunger in the Fox Valley.

The event took place at a Pick n’ Save in Appleton with Woodward Radio Group broadcasting live from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m on June 29. Members of the community dropped off their food and monetary donations in the bin that benefitted the military branch of their choice. The Army was the branch that raised the most donations.

Donors who came to the event were also able to take photos with a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) brought on site by Oshkosh Defense.

“Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin cannot express enough gratitude to the men and women who risked their lives to serve our country,” said Patti Habeck, President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “We are extremely grateful to work alongside Woodward Radio Group to make sure veterans in the Fox Valley don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

“Once again, I am so proud of our employee owners, audiences, and communities for supporting Feeding America, and specifically, our veterans,” said Kelly Radandt, General Manager – Woodward Radio Group. “A special thank you to our sponsors TDS and Jack’s Maintenance. They are great local community partners.”

All of the food and Pick ‘n Save gift cards donated at Combat Hunger benefit Wisconsin Veterans Village Association, Inc., an Appleton-based organization that provides apartments and community to veterans at an affordable cost of living. Veterans Village has a track record of assisting veterans with medical needs, job training, educational attainment, and combatting homelessness. Cash and online donations were split 50/50 by Veterans Village and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.