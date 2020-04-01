Coleman takes promotion in New Orleans

A program director for an iHeartMedia station in Milwaukee is leaving to take a bigger role at the company’s station group in New Orleans.

Bailey Coleman was Urban Program Director for the Western Great Lakes Region for iHeartMedia and a host on V100.7 (WKKV-FM) in Milwaukee. She will now be VP of Programming for iHeartMedia New Orleans. She will oversee programming content and operations for eight radio stations and will host middays on urban station WYLD-FM.

Coleman began her career at KRIZ/KZIZ in Seattle, Washington.