Cody to lead station group purchased by Shaw

Herb Cody has been hired by Shaw Local Radio to be vice president and market manager for a group of eight stations it recently purchased in northern Illinois.

Cody is currently vice president and market manager for QueenB Radio in Platteville. He will begin in his new position in May. He has more than two decades of radio experience, holding positions as a consultant, radio host, and account manager.

Shaw Local Radio’s acquisition involves WALS-FM in Oglesby; WIVQ in Spring Valley; WSTQ-FM, WSPL-AM and WYYS-FM in Streator; WGLC in Mendota, WBZG in Peru; and W253BX in Streator. They were purchased from the family-owned Studstill Media of Peru.