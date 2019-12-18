“Christmas Blessing” effort raises more than $15,700 for families in need

The Family Radio Network raised more than $15,700 for families in need during its first ever “Christmas Blessing” fundraiser.

On Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, The Family went on air to ask listeners to donate $100 which would provide a grocery store gift card and a Christmas uree courtesy of Heeg Trucking to each family. The network operates stations in Appleton, Green Bay, Wausau/Stevens Point, and Sheboygan.

Each family in need received a Christmas tree and a grocery gift card. The generosity of the listeners was enough to help 95 families throughout northeast and central Wisconsin with an extra blessing this Christmas.

“I would like to thank everybody. You don’t know how much of a blessing this is,” said Daneen, a Christmas Blessing recipient from Sheboygan. “My husband is disabled and I’m on Social Security so sometimes making ends meet can be tough. This is such a blessing getting this gift.”

Originally, The Family hoped to help 60 families and raise between $5,000 and $6,000 in one day. Within an hour and a half, they exceeded that amount, and in only three hours, they raised more than $15,000. This meant that more families would receive a bigger blessing thanks to the generosity of their listeners.

The Family Radio Network partnered with crisis agencies and churches throughout each of their listening areas in order to help distribute gifts to the families who would benefit from them most. The Family partnered with SOAR Fox Cities in Appleton, St Vincent De Paul in Green Bay, Community Center of Hope in Mosinee, and Catholic Charities and Fountain Park United Methodist Church in Sheboygan.