WKBT-TV General Manager Scott Chorski will retire at the end of the year.

Chorski joined Morgan Murphy Media in 2000 when the company purchased the station. He also served on the WBA Board and as Board Chair in 2015.

“Broadcasting has been an incredibly rewarding career,” Chorski said. “I’m so grateful to the many talented and thoughtful people who I’ve been blessed to work with. “

During his time as GM, WKBT-TV has won numerous WBA Station of the Year awards.