Chamraz to co-anchor newscasts on WTMJ-TV

Anchor and reporter Steve Chamraz will become the permanent co-anchor of “Live at 5:00” and “Live at 10:00” on WTMJ-TV after filling in as co-anchor since February 2018.

Chamraz will join Carole Meekins at the news desk. He will also continue his investigative reporting and anchoring of “The Now,” which airs weeknights at 6:30 p.m.

Chamraz began his career in television as an intern at WTMJ-TV after graduating from Marquette University. Since then he’s worked at WFLD-TV in Chicago and led investigative reporting teams at KMOV-TV in St. Louis and KCTV-TV in Kansas City, Missouri. He’s also reported for television stations in Madison and San Francisco. He returned to WTMJ-TV in 2011 as an anchor and investigative reporter.

“It’s no exaggeration to say this is a dream job. TMJ4 is a special place and I am honored to be part of an amazing legacy” Chamraz said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to tell the stories of a city and state that I love.”

Jeff Kiernan, senior director of local content for WTMJ-TV, oversees the station’s news operation. “Steve is an excellent journalist. We didn’t have to look far to find the right fit for our 5 and 10 o’clock newscasts. He and Carole share a true commitment to our community and a sharp focus on important journalism.”