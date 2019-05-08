Challenge the convention of targeting ‘Adults 25-54’

Adults 25-54 is not a demo, it is a family reunion, and why are buyers targeting that demo anyways?

The most targeted demographic in our business is Adults 25-54. That age group includes grandparents, parents, and children. It looks more like an Easter dinner than a potential customer base. Does a new 26-year-old mother have anything in common to a 54-year-old grandfather? As sellers, we should question our buyers’ logic at targeting the entire family with our customers’ valuable marketing dollars.

My good friend and Jim Doyle and Associates Executive Vice-President, Tom Ray, claims that on Jan. 1, 2019 every baby boomer aged out of that often used A25-54 demographic. Tom said, “Boomers have more disposable income than any other generation, as they have been able to save over the years. It is estimated that the baby boomer consumer controls 70 percent of all disposable income. That means that any advertiser whose product is a ‘want’ not a ‘need’ purchase should target the Boomer.”

I’m not suggesting that every client target Boomers, but targeting Adults 25-54 now eliminates this generation’s spending potential all together. Boomers represent 26 percent of the people in the U.S., but hold 42 percent of the spending power. They have the desire to work later in their lives, some because they have to, but most because they want to. They are projected to live longer than any other generation. Did you know that one-in-four Boomers that own a home own more than one property? They are likely to hold leadership positions in high paying fields. The majority of the Baby Boomer population is female, who will outlive their male counterparts.

At the NAB Small Market Television Exchange, JDA’s Tom Ray suggested an “add ten” initiative. His mission was to add 10 years to every Adult 25-54 proposal request and make it Adults 25-64 to become more in line with today’s consumer. Let’s face it; the advertising buyer (whether he or she is seasoned or new) suggests your sales staff put together something targeting Adults 25-54 because he or she is told to do it. “It is the way we have always done it.” The next time it happens, your sales professional should challenge the buyer on their logic of missing today’s consumer with the most power.

And for goodness sake, only using the Adult 25-54 demo when selling to local direct clients is an opportunity missed, not only your sellers, but more importantly for the client that depends on customers with money coming through their doors or visiting their