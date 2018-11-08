CBS 58 names new Director of Sales

Jenny Maroney has been named Director of Sales for Weigel Broadcasting’s stations in Milwaukee.

Maroney came to Weigel from NCC Media in Chicago where she was in management for eight years. Maroney has extensive station sales and sales management experience working at WFLD-TV in Chicago, KMBC-TV in Kansas City, as well as a previous stint as National Sales Manager for WDJT-TV, CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Maroney also has broad national rep experience. She started her career as a media buyer and then was promoted to Local Broadcast Supervisor with Bayer Bess Vanderwarker in Chicago.

Mark Friesch, current Director of Sales, is retiring after a long career in broadcast sales management. Maroney will work side by side with Friesch until his departure in early January.