Carmichael takes PD position in Ashland

Heartland Communications has hired Katie Carmichael as their Ashland market program director.

Carmichael’s broadcasting career kicked off in 1998 when she interned for K-Country

104.9 in Albany, Georgia. She has since learned many aspects of broadcasting from on air to extensive operation management as well as IT and some light engineering.

Carmichael is experienced in many markets including the Atlanta metro area and she’s experienced in multiple genres. In her career she has helped organize and raise more than $500,000 for many different non-profit organizations including Children’s Miracle Network, which is the one she holds closest to her heart. She’s held several board seats for music festivals and helped organize the Redneck Games, a televised and worldwide known event in Dublin, Georgia.

“She is extremely talented both on-air and behind the scenes,” Ashland general manager John Warren said. “Our Ashland team is excited to have her on board because of her extensive talent and considerate leadership.”