Carlyle joins Q106 Morning Show

Q106FM (WWQM) is welcoming Kristina Carlyle as the new partner for Fish Calloway on the Q106 Morning Show Fish with Friends.

“Her love of country music, knowledge of radio, and social media savvy make her the perfect person to continue the growth and evolution of Fish with Friends,” said Randy Hawke, Operations Manager for Mid-West Family Madison.

Carlyle comes from Albany, New York where she hosted her own morning show.

“I’m so excited to be returning to country mornings and pairing with Fish whom I instantly had such fun chemistry with,” Carlyle said.