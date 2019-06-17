Carlson leaves Madison TV after more than 30 years

Weekend Weather Anchor Amy Carlson will sign-off for the final time after more than 30 years on the air at NBC15 (WMTV-TV).

“Not many have the joy of performing a job they love for over 30 years. I have been honored to serve the residents of south central Wisconsin and thank you for the opportunity,” Carlson said.

Carlson’s career started in her home market at WIFR in Rockford, Illinois. She joined NBC15 in May 1988 as a writer/producer in the creative services department. A year later she became a part of the Weather Authority team.

In 1991, Carlson was on the team that started The Morning Show weekdays, which was a half-hour at the time. Since 1995, she has served as Weekend Weather Anchor, working both evenings and mornings.

“They say how you truly judge a person is how they treat others. That would mean Amy Carlson will go down as one of the finest people NBC15 has had working for us,” said Don Vesely, Vice President and General Manager of NBC15. “While she has provided weather to our viewers for 30 years, I will miss her most for how she treats her co-workers. She mentored and helped new employees get acquainted to life away from home, not because she was asked, but because it’s the right thing to do.”

Carlson has represented the station at numerous community events, including the station’s hallmark food drive and fundraiser, NBC15 Share Your Holidays for Second Harvest Foodbank. She’s also advocated for the arts and highlighted local businesses and events during her weekend guest segments.

“Amy has made a real impact on our community and our station through her work. She’s that reassuring voice during disruptive and severe weather,” said Jessica Laszewski, News Director of NBC15. “Her service and her decision both deserve to be celebrated. We will miss the passion and care that she brings to the job every day.”

Carlson earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in broadcasting and film production at the University of Iowa.

Carlson’s last day will be June 30.