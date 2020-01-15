Campaign sets record, raises 4.67 million meals

A Madison TV station’s annual holiday campaign to fight hunger broke a record for a third straight year.

NBC15 (WMTV-TV) raised 4.67 million meals during its Share Your Holidays campaign, topping the 4.5 million meal goal set for the 24th annual campaign. The campaign benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin which serves 16 counties in southern Wisconsin.

“This is another example of how our local communities shine a little brighter than others,” said Don Vesely, NBC15 Vice President/General Manager. “Our viewers, and the communities they reside in, come to the rescue every time they are asked. They humble me and continue to make me proud.”

The 2019 campaign was held over an eight-week period from Nov. 6 to Dec. 31.

“It’s clear from our grand total that we have many champions of the campaign who are inspired to give and be change agents,” said Jessica Laszewski, WMTV News Director. “I also hope that the stories we shared smashed stereotypes about the reasons people turn to foodbanks for help, making it easier for those who need it, to come forward without fear of judgement.”