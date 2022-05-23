Cameron, Roths join Legacy Club

A WBA Board member and a WBA Hall of Famer and his wife are joining the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation’s Legacy Club.

Paul Cameron is the chief operations officer for The Family Radio Network in Appleton. Chuck Roth is a retired broadcaster most recently with Quincy Media. His wife is LuAnn Roth.

The Legacy Club was formed in 1998 to provide a formal procedure and recognition for those who make bequests or agree to make bequests to the WBA Foundation in their wills.

For more information on how to join the Legacy Club, please contact Foundation President Michelle Vetterkind.