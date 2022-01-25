Calgaro to host middays, lead social media for WZOR

Active Rock radio station RAZOR 94.7/104.7 (WZOR-FM) has named Jake Calgaro its new midday host and digital content creator for WAPL and WZOR, replacing Kaytie who is moving off air as Woodward Radio Group’s Digital Content Coordinator.

“I literally grew up listening to RAZOR and it’s a dream come true to be joining this amazing team at my favorite hometown station,” Calgaro said. “Razor is such a unique brand and one that I hold very close to my heart. This truly feels like (I am) coming home!”

“I love the passion that Jake brings to the table. He has lived the RAZOR and radio lifestyle his whole life,” Brand Manager Joe Marroe said. “His personality lifts everyone up around him and cannot wait to see what he can do in his role.”

An Appleton native, Calgaro was most recently worked promotions/production at 102.9 The Hog (WHQG) in Milwaukee.