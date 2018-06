Bob Burnell is marking 20 years on the air at WOSH in Oshkosh. The milestone is being celebrated on Friday, the day of his anniversary. Friends of the show called in to congratulate him.

“We’ve had a lot of fun over the years,” Burnell said during his show. “There’s not many people can say that they enjoy coming to work…but I truly enjoy coming to work at the radio station.”

Burnell is the morning show host on WOSH and is also an account representative.

Congratulations!