Brooks leaving WTMJ-AM for San Francisco

Published October 29, 2018

 Courtesy WBA Newsroom

WTMJ-AM Director of Programming and News Eric Brooks is leaving Milwaukee for San Francisco.
Brooks will be Assistant News Director at News Radio KCBS San Francisco.
Brooks was at WTMJ for eight years and is credited with making countless contributions to the station. Most recently, he designed and oversaw the… – MORE –

