Brooks leaving WTMJ-AM for San Francisco

Courtesy WBA Newsroom
WTMJ-AM Director of Programming and News Eric Brooks is leaving Milwaukee for San Francisco.
Brooks will be Assistant News Director at News Radio KCBS San Francisco.
Brooks was at WTMJ for eight years and is credited with making countless contributions to the station. Most recently, he designed and oversaw the… – MORE –
