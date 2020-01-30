Broadcasters visit State Capitol as part of Winter Conference

Wisconsin’s radio and TV broadcasters visited the State Capitol on Wednesday as part of the WBA Winter Conference and State Legislative Day in Madison.

The day started at the Madison Concourse Hotel with a job fair that attracted job seekers to visit with broadcasters interested in hiring, followed by an EEO session with attorneys from Godfrey and Kahn.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul addressed WBA members ahead of the business luncheon. Lunch was followed by inspirational words from UW-Madison Volleyball Head Coach Kelly Sheffield.

Chairmanship of the WBA Board was handed from Steve Lavin (WBAY-TV) to Chris Bernier (Radio Plus) during the membership meeting. The membership also thanked JT Koser (Koser Radio Group) for his service to the board and Steve Wexler (Good Karma Brands) for his service to the board and his time on the executive committee and as board chair.

After a legislative briefing, WBA members then walked to the State Capitol to meet with lawmakers to talk about the importance of getting a vote on a law enforcement body camera bill and elimination of the personal property tax.

WBA members also gathered Tuesday ahead of the conference. Paul Jacobs from Jacobs Media held a session about boosting digital revenue and Randall Davidson from UW-Oshkosh moderated a panel discussion about podcasting. The WBA Board and WBA Foundation Board also held their regularly scheduled meetings.

Thank you to everyone who came out to the WBA Winter Conference and thank you our partner, the Wisconsin Army National Guard and sponsors Jacobs Media, Local Broadcast Sales, Insight Edge, and Godfrey and Kahn.