Broadcasters should embrace change

As the world around us continues to change, so must we. It’s honestly that simple.

We as broadcasters need to embrace change daily, and we need to start looking for new ways to engage with our audience, our community, and our clients. We cannot simply rely on our go-to, “normal” from the past.

Broadcasting has, is, and will continue to evolve. During times like this more than ever, it’s important not to get stuck in past ways of thinking but rather to continue to look to the future.

The question therefore is: What does change look like in our industry, and how do we rise up to be the change-makers?

Terry Stevenson, Seehafer Broadcasting, Manitowoc

terrystevenson@me.com