Wisconsin broadcasters are honored to be included in a public art display featuring Wisconsin’s own Bucky Badger.

Eighty-five life-size Bucky Badgers were unveiled in Madison this week, each designed on a unique theme, including Broadcaster Bucky.

Broadcaster Bucky was sponsored by NBC 15 (WMTV) and The CW and is located at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center in Madison.

“Bucky On Parade” runs through Sept. 12.