Broadcasters mourn the passing of 3 engineers

The journey for three great broadcast engineers has ended.

Warren Shulz died on Monday. Shulz was the legendary chief engineer of WLS-AM/FM in Chicago, and before that of WFYR/WKFM, also in Chicago. He was an active member of the SBE. He was a mentor to so many and had great knowledge of EAS and EBS before that. Warren’s memorial service will be at the Solon-Pruzin Funeral Home in Sherrerville, Indiana, on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. Gifts can be made to the Munster Hospice.

Jeff Nordstrom died last week. He had many ties to Wisconsin as well as through his adventures at Harris. Nordstrom was a Wisconsin native and had worked at radio stations in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Kentucky before moving to Colorado. He was a frequent attendee at the Broadcasters Clinic and always had a great story to share. His laugh, hugs, and great encouragement words of wisdom will be missed. Final arrangements have not yet been announced.

Barry Thomas died on Dec. 6. He got his start in radio in 1979 at WNOK in Columbia, South Carolina working his way up to program manager and then operations manager. As a brilliant leader in radio broadcasting as it moved from analog to digital broadcasting, Thomas had an illustrious career that took him to Cleveland, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and eventually to Denver. He spent more than 35 years working in radio technical operations, building radio facilities, and serving his industry on a variety of national technical organizations. Thomas was a senior member and fellow of the Society of Broadcast Engineers and served two terms as SBE president. He made it his mission to put the SBE members first during his presidency. His memorial service was Dec. 21. A celebration of Thomas’ life is planned for Jan. 19 in Denver. It will be at Black Bear Golf Club in Parker, CO from 6-10 p.m. Those interested in attending should contact Tony Gervasi: tony@ftpoor.com or Chriss Scherer: cscherer@sbe.org.