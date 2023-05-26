Broadcasters mark anniversary of Amber Alert program

Wisconsin broadcasters are among those being recognized for their role in the 20-year history of Wisconsin’s Amber Alert program.

The anniversary of Amber Alert in Wisconsin was recognized Thursday during a ceremony at the Madison Club that involved the Wisconsin Department of Justice and other partners like the Wisconsin Lottery and the Outdoor Advertising Association of Wisconsin.

WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind, who’s been involved in Amber Alert since its inception, was invited to deliver remarks at the event. She said broadcasters are proud to have been a core part of the Amber Alert from the beginning and that involvement in Amber Alert is a one of the cornerstones of broadcasters’ public service mission.

Since its beginning, the Amber Alert system has been activated 65 times with the successful recovery of 67 children.

The event also included the Missing Persons Day Remembrance Ceremony.