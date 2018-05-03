Broadcaster’s estate gives $100 million donation

The estate of a Green Bay area broadcaster is donating $100 million to the Community Foundation of the Fox Valley region, the largest single gift given to the Community Foundation and among the largest ever given in the state of Wisconsin.

David and Rita Nelson lived in De Pere for most of their 73-year marriage. David was born in Kaukauna and Rita in Janesville.

Rita was a teacher and David managed companies that published newspapers in Appleton and Green Bay before investing in radio stations and other businesses.

In 1984 Nelson purchased radio stations in Eau Claire and subsequently purchased radio stations in Kirksville, Missouri, Marshalltown, Iowa, and Fargo, North Dakota. He also bought TV stations in Green Bay, Eau Claire, Marquette, Michigan, and Rochester, New York.

Nelson never retired. He had ownership in Holiday Travel Service of Eau Claire and Winnebago Color Press in Menasha. He served as an officer and director of these firms until his death.

Rita passed away Feb. 16, 2017, at age 93, and David died five months later on July 18, 2017, at the age of 96.

The couple had three sons.

The $100 million donation will be used to benefit the couple’s interests including area parks, recreation, education, and historic preservation.

Initial grants given in Northeast Wisconsin are:

$2.6 million will go to the Grassy Island Range Lights to restore two lighthouses near Green Bay.

$650,000 will go towards creating a pedestrian/bicycle boardwalk in Little Chute and Kaukauna

$50,000 will go to restore a pavilion at High Cliff State Park.

$50,000 will go toward restoring historical Grignon Mansion in Kaukauna

$30,000 will go toward a scholarship at David’s alma mater Kaukauna High School

$25,000 will go to support St. Vincent de Paul Society in Green Bay where Rita volunteered

$15,000 will be used to build a prayer garden at St. Norbert College.

“This gift will forever change the face of Northeast Wisconsin and will help us to improve riverwalks and historical properties and send kids to school and get an education, so many different ways this gift will be transformational for all people here in this community,” Curt Detjen, president and CEO of Community Foundation told WLUK-TV.

A portion of the donation will be given back to the community each year.