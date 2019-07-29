Broadcasters Clinic awarded by SBE

The Society of Broadcast Engineers has named the 2018 Broadcaster Clinic the Best Chapter Regional Event.

The award was announced Friday. This is the tenth time the Broadcasters Clinic has won the honor.

“The WBA Broadcasters Clinic Committee has consistently dedicated itself to making this event a success and its members deserve congratulations,” WBA Vice President Linda Baun said. “The Committee puts in countless hours behind the scenes to make sure the Clinic remains a vital resource for broadcast engineers at all stages of their careers.”

The SBE also recognized Chapter 24 in Madison as one of the chapters with the most certified members and Chapter 112 in western Wisconsin as one of the chapters with the highest attendance.