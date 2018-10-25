Broadcasters Clinic addresses changing industry with expert speakers

The 62nd WBA Broadcasters Clinic recently concluded with three full days of information-packed sessions for radio and TV broadcast and media distribution engineers.

Our industry is changing. At the Clinic we acknowledged our traditional broadcast distribution technology and introduced new digital and OTT opportunities. Television sessions focused on the ATSC 3.0 standard and we heard from industry experts on all digital radio.

Our committee successfully recruited industry professionals to present on relevant topics. October is a very active month for regional symposiums that challenges our ability to attract speakers. Our former Clinic chair, Leonard Charles, imparted the recipe to the secret sauce for a successful Clinic. Our committee is solid and does splendid work behind the scenes throughout the year to plan the next award-winning conference. Of course, the Clinic does not happen without the guidance, nudging, and love of Linda Baun.

Whenever I have the opportunity I like to boast of the WBA’s Board of Directors sustained support of broadcast engineering. It’s not something they say but something they do. Please encourage the Don Borchert Broadcasters Clinic Fellowship and WBA Engineering Fellowship.

The committee thanks the Wisconsin SBE chapters, Michelle, Linda, Kyle, Liz and the WBA Board of Directors for their continuing support.

We look forward to the 63rd WBA Broadcasters Clinic, Oct. 15-17, 2019, where we will host the Society of Broadcast Engineers annual meeting.

-Kent Aschenbrenner, Chair, WBA Clinic Committee