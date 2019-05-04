Broadcasters celebrate their best work at WBA Awards Gala

Radio and television stations from across Wisconsin were honored Saturday with numerous awards at the 2019 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala. The awards were handed out at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton with more than 390 in attendance.

Competition for this year’s awards was as strong as ever with 1,786 award entries, a new record for the contest. A total of 123 stations participated. Entries were judged by professional broadcasters outside Wisconsin.

“The WBA Awards highlight the best that Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations have to offer, including their tremendous service to their communities,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “Broadcasters are committed to serving their listeners and viewers and the awards give our stations a chance to celebrate their shared mission.”

The following stations were honored with News Operation of the Year, Social and Digital Media or Station of the Year awards. These are awarded based on a station’s placement in the single category awards and determined through a point system.

TV Station of the Year (large market): WITI-TV, Milwaukee

TV Station of the Year (medium market): WISC-TV, Madison

TV Station of the Year (small market): WSAW-TV, Wausau

TV News Operation of the Year (large market): WITI-TV, Milwaukee

TV News Operation of the Year (medium market): WISC-TV, Madison

TV News Operation of the Year (small market): WSAW-TV, Wausau

Music Radio Station of the Year (large market): WVMO-FM, Monona

Music Radio Station of the Year (medium market): WAPL-FM, Appleton

Music Radio Station of the Year (small market): WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva

News/Talk Radio Station of the Year (large market): WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee

News/Talk Radio Station of the Year (medium market): WCLO-AM, Janesville

News/Talk Radio Station of the Year (small market): WBEV-AM, Beaver Dam

News/Talk Radio News Operation of the Year (large market): WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee

News/Talk Radio News Operation of the Year (medium market): WTAQ-AM, Green Bay

News/Talk Radio News Operation of the Year (small market): WBEV-AM, Beaver Dam

TV Social and Digital Media Station of the Year (large market): WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee

TV Social and Digital Media Station of the Year (medium market): WISC-TV, Madison

TV Social and Digital Media Station of the Year (small market): WSAW-TV, Wausau

Music Radio Social and Digital Media Station of the Year (large market): WLMV-AM, Madison

Music Radio Social and Digital Media Station of the Year (medium market): WAPL-FM, Appleton

Music Radio Social and Digital Media Station of the Year (small market): WCOW-FM, Sparta

News/Talk Radio Social and Digital Media Station of the Year (large market): WTMJ-AM, Milwaukee

News/Talk Radio Social and Digital Media Station of the Year (medium market): WCLO-AM, Janesville

News/Talk Radio Social and Digital Media Station of the Year (small market): WBEV-AM, Beaver Dam

A full list of winners is available here [PDF].



Check out all the winning entries here.

The theme of this year’s gala was Mardi Gras. Photos of the event can be found at @wibroadcasters on Twitter.