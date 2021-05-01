Broadcasters celebrate best work of 2020 at WBA Awards Gala

Radio and television stations from across Wisconsin were honored Friday and Saturday with numerous awards at the 2021 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards Gala. The radio awards were announced Friday evening and the TV awards were announced Saturday evening.

Competition for the 2020 awards was strong with 1,365 entries and 112 stations participating. Entries were judged by professional broadcasters outside Wisconsin.

“When a crisis strikes, broadcasters are there to support their communities. The work Wisconsin’s broadcasters did in 2020 was an excellent example of that,” said WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “The WBA awards always demonstrate our radio and TV stations’ commitment to serving their communities. In 2020 we saw it vividly each and every day. We’re so very proud of our industry’s commitment to service.”

The stations listed below were honored with Station of the Year awards, News Operation of the Year awards, and Social and Digital Media Operation of the Year awards. The winners are listed below. These are awarded based on a station’s placement in the contests’ many single category awards and determined using a point system.

All awards were shipped directly to stations. Stations are encouraged to share photos of them with their awards at contact@wi-broadcasters.org or on social media using the hashtag #wbagala.

Special thanks to:

Sponsors: Kwik Trip, American Awards and Promotions, and BetterBNC

Gala co-hosts Steve Lavin and Chris Bernier

Charlie Berens

Tri-Marq Communications

Leader Printing

American Awards & Promotions

WBA Awards Committee

The Voice of the WBA Awards and WBA Hall of Famer, Lindsay Wood Davis

The 2021 WBA Awards entries can be submitted starting Dec. 1 and will be celebrated in person May 7, 2022 at the Madison Marriott West.