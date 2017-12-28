Broadcaster testifies in favor of tax exemption bill

A Mauston radio broadcaster testified on Dec. 12 in front of a Wisconsin State Senate committee in support of a bill that would provide a sales and use tax exemption for commercial radio and TV stations.

Jim Murphy owns WRJC-AM/FM in Mauston. He told the Senate Committee on Revenue, Financial Institutions & Rural Issues that the bill is a technical fix to give the Department of Revenue the tools necessary to determine whether or not towers, transmitters and satellite dishes are eligible to be considered for a sales tax exemption.

“When this sales tax exemption was for proposed, we discussed with legislators that it was very important to our business from an investment and economic growth perspective. It would help us purchase new equipment that would help us stay competitive,” Murphy said.

The bill is a technical fix to a bill that was unanimously approved by bi-partisan votes two sessions ago in the Senate by a vote of 30-3 and 92-1 in the Assembly.