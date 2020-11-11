Brewers to air on new stations in Madison, Eau Claire

Brewers baseball will be airing on different radio stations in Madison and Eau Claire starting next spring.

The Brewers Radio Network in Madison will be heard on “The Zone” (WOZN, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM) and in Eau Claire on Sports Talk 105.1 FM (WAYY, 790 AM and 105.1 FM). Mid-West Family, a family of Wisconsin companies, owns both new affiliate stations.

“We are a Wisconsin company, and we are very proud to be part of the annual tradition that is Milwaukee Brewers baseball,” said Tom Walker, President of Mid-West Family.

“There simply is nothing like catching the Brew Crew on the radio,” said Randy Hawke, Vice President of Programming at Mid-West Family. “Each game is an event, and I cannot wait for the season to start so we can experience the tradition that is the Milwaukee Brewers with our fans.”

Steve Wexler, Vice President and Market Manager at Good Karma Brands, which is the flagship rightsholder of the Milwaukee Brewers Radio Network, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome these two locally-owned affiliates to the Brewers Radio Network. The Mid-West Family team is committed to a great listening experience for fans and advertising partners.”

Milwaukee Brewers games had previously been heard on iHeartMedia’s WIBA in Madison and WATQ in Eau Claire.