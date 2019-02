Legendary Badger sports broadcaster Paul Braun is featured in an upcoming campaign sharing his personal story about spotting the warning signs of Alzheimer’s.

Braun’s wife was only 57 years old when she started exhibiting symptoms of Alzheimer’s. She died eight grueling years later.

The Alzheimer’s Associations spots are airing on radio stations across the state. Thank you to Paul Blair and Mid-West Family Broadcasting for their contributions to this important campaign.