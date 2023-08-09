Bob Barry Unearthed Interviews Podcast marks 200 episodes

The Bob Barry Unearthed Interviews Podcast is celebrating its 200th episode Wednesday with a special episode featuring clips from his show that aired in 1972.

The first 199 podcast episodes feature recordings from WBA Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Barry. Barry was a legendary rock-n-roll disc jockey with a nearly 30-year career on Milwaukee’s radio dial at WOKY-AM, WEMP-AM, WISN-AM and WZTR-FM. During the mid-1960’s when the Beatles dominated rock-n-roll and he was the dominant rock-n-roll DJ in Milwaukee at WOKY, he became known as “Beatle Bob” after he was featured prominently with the Beatles during their only appearance in Milwaukee and he introduced them to a star crazed crowd.

During his career he received numerous industry awards, chief among them designations from Billboard magazine as Top 40 Air Personality of the Year and International Personality of the Year in 1975.

“Thank you listeners, for the words of encouragement, and sharing the memories these podcasts bring. I am truly humbled,” Bob said. “A special thanks to all who contributed to the 200th podcast, including Jack Lee, Bill Shannon, Kipper McGee, Mark Heleniack, and Kyle Geissler.”

The podcast debuted in October 2019 with an episode featuring Sonny and Cher. Since then the podcast published interviews with the likes of:

And so many more.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting this amazing collection of historic interviews through the WBA Foundation,” said WBA and WBA Foundation President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind. “Bob’s amazing rapport with these legends of radio, TV, and movies leaves listeners with amazing impressions of who these remarkable people were, many at the height of their careers.”

The Bob Barry Unearthed Interviews Podcast is supported financially by contributions to the WBA Foundation and by a contribution from WBA Hall of Famer Terry Baun.

Back episodes and links to subscribe are available on the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum website.

Find Bob’s full aircheck from 1972 here