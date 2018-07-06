Bob Barry shares stories of Milwaukee radio from 60s, 70s

WBA Hall of Famer Bob Barry has authored a book about his experiences being on the air in Milwaukee in the 1960s and 70s and rubbing elbows with icons of popular culture from the period.

Barry had a 30-year career on Milwaukee’s radio dial at WOKY-AM, WEMP-AM, WISN-AM and WZTR-FM. During the mid-1960’s when the Beatles dominated rock-n-roll and he was the dominant rock-n-roll DJ in Milwaukee at WOKY, he became known as “Beatle Bob” after he was featured prominently with the Beatles during their only appearance in Milwaukee and he introduced them to a star crazed crowd.

The book features Barry’s many encounters with celebrity, including Elton John, Cher, Johnny Cash, Chuck Barry, and it culminates with the story of his two days with the Beatles when they visited Milwaukee in 1964.

Barry said he wrote the book for himself because he loves history and it gives him great pleasure to look back at the history of radio in Milwaukee.

Proceeds from book sales will go to Donate Life Wisconsin and the Angel Fund for Kids.