Bob Barry podcast highlights unearthed interviews

A new podcast from Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Famer Bob Barry highlights his interviews with musicians and celebrities, and it’s supported by the newest member of the WBA Foundation’s Legacy Club.

Bob Barry had a long career interviewing some of the biggest names in music during the 60s and 70s. He ruled the airwaves in Milwaukee radio at WOKY-AM, WEMP-AM, WISN-AM and WZTR-FM. He conducted hundreds of interviews and kept recordings of his most memorable moments. He talked with the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, James Brown, Dolly Parton, Sophia Loren, Gregory Peck, Dick Clark, Cher, and many more.

“I have been privileged to experience so many wonderful moments in my radio and TV career. The people I met and the listeners who shared their thoughts, comments, and suggestions were priceless,” Barry said. “Some of these unearthed interviews I haven’t heard in more than 40 years. One example is the lady who dared me to call Caroline Kennedy at a tennis camp in Austria. I made the call and that conversation will be included in one of my future podcasts.”

These historic broadcasts will be shared weekly on Bob Barry’s Unearthed Interviews Podcast. The feed is available now and episodes will start soon. Subscribe now so you don’t miss any.

The podcast can be found at the following locations:

All episodes will be available as they’re released at WisconsinBroadcastingMuseum.org

“We are excited that Bob will have a platform for sharing these amazing interviews and we’re so grateful to Terry for his generous donation to make it all possible,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “This project is one of the many ways the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum demonstrates the ways broadcasters contribute to culture and community.”

“I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed putting this together, with lots of help from Kyle Geissler and Michelle Vetterkind at the WBA. Please enjoy!” Barry said.

WBA member stations are welcome to download and air episodes as they become available, with credit given to the podcast.