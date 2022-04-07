Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Bob Barry podcast gets baseball fever

Published April 7, 2022
It’s baseball season on the Bob Barry Unearthed Interviews podcast!
 
He’s kicking off the baseball season with a series of interviews with famous names in Milwaukee baseball history. He started last week with Lew Burdette and this week he dropped his interview with the legendary Hank Aaron!
 
In the coming weeks you’ll hear from Warren Spahn, Johnny Logan, and Andy Pafko. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode!
 
Bob is available for interviews if you’d like to talk about the podcast on your shows. Just reach out to Kyle Geissler: kgeissler@wi-broadcasters.org.
Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

72guard-Logo_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250