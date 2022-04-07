Bob Barry podcast gets baseball fever

It’s baseball season on the Bob Barry Unearthed Interviews podcast!
He’s kicking off the baseball season with a series of interviews with famous names in Milwaukee baseball history. He started last week with Lew Burdette and this week he dropped his interview with the legendary Hank Aaron!
In the coming weeks you’ll hear from Warren Spahn, Johnny Logan, and Andy Pafko. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode!
