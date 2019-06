Bliss Communications announced Monday it will sell its two Janesville radio stations (WCLO-AM/WJVL-FM) to Ben Thompson, CEO of Big Radio.

The Janesville Gazette also reported that Bliss’ numerous newspapers, including the Gazette, are being sold to Adams Publishing Group.

Terms of the agreements have not been disclosed. FCC consent for the transfer of the radio licenses is still pending.

Big Radio announced its intention to retain all Bliss employees.

Read more here.