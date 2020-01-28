Big Radio names 3 program directors

Big Radio has named program directors at three of its southern Wisconsin stations.

Paul Michaels assumed the programming duties of 105.9FM – The Hog (WWHG). Micki Morgret is now Program Director of “The Beat” 92.3FM and 98.9FM (WBEL). Greg “Big Red” Hanthorn is the newly named PD for “Iron Country” 101.9FM and 1490AM (WGEZ).

The programming of the stations was previously overseen by father and son owners Scott and Benjamin Thompson.

“Over the years, and through all our various expansions, that has become challenging” said Ben Thompson. “Obviously we are more involved in the programming decisions on our stations than most owners and that will always continue. That said, it is impossible for [us] to listen to all 10 radio stations all the time.”

Thompson said having locally based individuals oversee the day-to-day programming elements and manage the talent will enable the group to continue to serve the local communities.