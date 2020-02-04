Bernier named WBA Board Chair, new members elected

The WBA Board of Directors is under new leadership after the WBA’s annual meeting in Madison last week.

Chris Bernier, Radio Plus, Marinette/Fond du Lac, the current WBA Vice Chair and Chair-Elect, was automatically elevated to the position of Chair of the Board. The WBA Board of Directors also includes Steve Lavin, WBAY-TV, Green Bay, who will remain as ex-officio Past Chair. The following will also serve as officers:

Vice Chair–TV/Chair Elect Don Vesely, WMTV-TV, Madison

Vice Chair–Radio Lupita Montoto, La Movida, Madison

Treasurer Jan Wade, WISN-TV, Milwaukee

Secretary Michael Wright, Midwest Communications, Wausau

The following new members were appointed by the board as at-large directors:

Sean Dwyer, WXOW-TV, La Crosse

Dean Kallenbach, Wisconsin Public Radio, Senior Regional Manager, Eau Claire (representing noncommercial broadcasting)

The following directors were elected by the membership:

NE District Radio: Andy Gille, Midwest Communications, Green Bay

SE District Radio: Colleen Valkoun, iHeartMedia, Milwaukee

The current WBA Board officers will serve on the board until summer 2021, pending second reading approval of changes to the WBA bylaws by WBA membership at the 2020 Summer Conference.