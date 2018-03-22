Bellport to retire from WMTV-TV morning show

WMTV-TV anchor and morning show host Christine Bellport will retire in mid-May. Bellport worked in television for 28 years, and was morning show anchor on NBC15 for 14 years.

Bellport’s broadcast career began in 1990 at WAGE Radio in Leesburg, Virginia, and she then worked at WTOP-FM in Washington, D.C. She also worked at KUSI-TV in San Diego and television stations in Tucson, Arizona, and Savannah, Georgia. She joined NBC15 in September 2004.

“From day one, Christine understood that she was here for the viewers– to tell their stories and keep them informed every morning. She allowed the viewers into her life and made sure she made an impact every day,” said Don Vesely, Vice President and General Manager of WMTV NBC15. “I’m excited for her to experience what life brings when your alarm clock doesn’t ring at 1 a.m. She will be missed.”

Bellport championed the station’s hallmark food drive and fundraiser, NBC15 Share Your Holidays for Second Harvest Foodbank, and advocated for the adoption of shelter animals by launching in the station’s “Pet of the Week” segments.

“I want to thank the viewers for all their support. Without them, I would not have been here for 14 wonderful years. It is time for me to get some much needed sleep and enjoy the life I have created for myself in a state that I love,” Bellport said. “There are so many things I will miss about working on The Morning Show, but I am so excited to spend more time with my husband, our friends, and our dogs”

Bellport’s last day will be May 11.