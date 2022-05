Judson Beck is being named to lead WFRV-TV in Green Bay after the retirement of General Manager Mike Smith.

Beck is currently general manager of WLAX-TV/WEUX-TV in La Crosse. He starts his new duties on Tuesday. He will also be responsible for WeAreGreenBay.com, WJMN-TV in Michigan, and UPmatters.com.

Beck serves on the WBA Board as secretary. Smith was on the WBA Board until his retirement.