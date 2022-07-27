Beaver Dam stations announce format changes

Two radio stations in Beaver Dam are changing formats on Aug. 15.

Your Hometown Station 1430 WBEV will move to an FM signal as 95.3 WBEV, powered by Daily Dodge. The existing 1430 WBEV-AM signal will transition to 1430 ESPN, airing national ESPN content with plans to air local ESPN Wisconsin shows.

“Moving 1430 WBEV over to our FM signal 95.3 FM puts a greater emphasis on a best-in-class listening experience for our fans and partners,” said Ryan Gabel, general manager, Good Karma Brands Beaver Dam. “We are excited to introduce ESPN national and local content to the Beaver Dam community while also being the home of the Beaver Dam Golden Beavers, providing our advertisers with additional opportunities.”

95.3 WBEV will also be home to play-by-play of Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Wisconsin Badgers football and basketball.

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 15, 1430 WBEV will simulcast on 95.3 WBEV, powered by Daily Dodge until the switch is made at 5 a.m. Listeners will continue to hear local news throughout the day on the new FM signal and sports on 1430 ESPN.

Beginning on Aug. 15, listener can tune in to 95.3 WBEV, powered by Daily Dodge or 1430 ESPN via the radio or livestream on DailyDodge.com.