Be prepared for 2021 nationwide EAS test

The FCC and FEMA will conduct a Nationwide EAS and WEA Test on Aug. 11. The FCC requires that all EAS participants immediately rebroadcast this EAS test. The EAS test will be disseminated only via Legacy EAS, received by Wisconsin broadcasters on their State Relay station Monitoring Assignment input.

Test Date: Aug. 11, 1:20 p.m. CDT

Back-up Date: Aug. 25, 1:20 p.m. CDT

ORG Code: Primary Entry Point (PEP)

Event Code: National Periodic Test (NPT)

Location Code: 000000 – All of U.S.

All EAS Participants must file EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) forms regarding this test.

ETRS Form 1 must be filed on or before July 6.

ETRS Form 2 must be filed on or before Aug. 12.

ETRS Form 3 must be filed on or before Sept. 27.

Note: EAS participants are allowed 30 days after submission of all ETRS forms to review their filings and to correct errors.

Suggested broadcaster preparation for the Nationwide EAS Test:

Update ETRS Form 1 on or before July 6, 2021

Check for clear reception on your monitoring inputs

Be sure you are logging weekly RWTs from both of your monitoring inputs

Check EAS unit programming of Incoming Filter: PEP + NPT + 000000 codes

Verify EAS unit clock time is correct and NTP Time Server URL is assigned

Verify EAS unit is updated to your manufacturer’s latest firmware version

Simultaneous with the EAS test, FEMA will also conduct a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) test in both English and Spanish using the “State/Local WEA Test Code.” Only cellphone users who have opted in to display this test will see it.

Members of the public and stakeholder organizations can provide feedback on the EAS and WEA tests at: https://www.fcc.gov/general/public-safety-support-center

Gary Timm

Broadcast Chair, Wisconsin EAS Committee