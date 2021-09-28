Sen. Baldwin joins Local Journalism Sustainability Act, Broadcast VOICES

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin is cosponsoring two bills aimed at supporting local journalism and expanding diversity in broadcast station ownership.

The Local Journalism Sustainability Act supports local journalism, both broadcast and print, by providing tax credits for the hiring and retention of journalists. It also allows certain small businesses to claim a tax credit for advertising with a local broadcaster.

The Broadcast VOICES Act represents the recreation of the Diversity Tax Certificate Program. The program provides a tax incentive to the seller of a broadcast station to sell to women, people of color, or other underrepresented communities.

Versions of the measures are making their way through both the House and the Senate.