Baldwin, Johnson sign letter asking for support for broadcasters

Wisconsin Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson have both signed a letter asking the federal government to help local broadcasters through the purchase of advertising.

The letter from Senators Daines (MT), Manchin (WV), and Barrasso (WY) asks the Office of Management and Budget to use federal funds to purchase advertising to help local broadcasters continue their critical work at a time when the people they serve are seeing their greatest need.

The letter was signed by 51 U.S. Senators as of Wednesday morning.

WBA member radio and TV stations thank Sen. Baldwin and Sen. Johnson for their support.