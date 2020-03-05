Bailey remembered for love of music

A member of the music industry with connections to Wisconsin broadcasting is being remembered for his love of music and work with numerous recording artists.

Michael Thomas Bailey, 50, of Madison, formerly of Sheboygan, died Saturday.

According to his obituary, Bailey was a “self-described educator, record collector, concert goer, food lover, music industry exile and facilitator of good things.”

Bailey served as the Dean of Madison Media Institute in Madison. He also served on various local advisory committees, including WVMO 98.7 FM community radio for the city of Monona.

He worked with many artists over the years, including The Neville Brothers, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Roseanne Cash, and Alejandro Escovedo.

Funeral services are scheduled for March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan. The Rev. David Van Dixhorn will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery.

A memorial fund has been established in his name.