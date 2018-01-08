Awards deadline week is here

The deadlines for the WBA Awards and WBA Student Awards are this week.

The submission deadline for the WBA Awards is Wednesday night by 11:59 p.m. CDT. The student awards are Friday by 11:59 p.m. CDT. Contestants for both contests can enter at betterbnc.com.

The WBA Awards Gala is on May 5, the biggest night for broadcasters in 2018. Some of the many awards include:

Station of the Year (SOY)

News Operation of the Year (NOY)

Many individual awards for excellence

Tips on Winning-

Know the point system. To win SOY and NOY, you must enter in many categories, because you gain one point for entry into each category.

Know the rules, make certain your entry follows the rules in the category you enter.

Check the length of your entries.

Explain the contest, rules the strategy to the staff. Make sure they understand the importance of the awards and value to your organization.

Look good, hats, fedora, bowties. It’s a great time with your fellow broadcasters.

Most importantly, show up with your colleagues on May 5 at the Marriott in Madison for “The Most exciting two minutes in sports” OR, as we know it “The most exciting evening in Wisconsin broadcasting.”

The student awards will be given out at the Student Seminar at the Madison Marriott West on Feb. 24.

-Dean Maytag

WBA Awards Committee Co-Chair