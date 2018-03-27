Antonelli named to lead Scripps stations in Green Bay

Joe Antonelli has been named to the position of vice president and general manager of WGBA and WACY in Green Bay starting April 16.

Antonelli is currently director of sales for Scripps station WFTX in Fort Myers, Florida. In his new role, Antonelli will have direct responsibility for the station’s sales operations in addition to general station oversight.

“Joe Antonelli will bring incredible sales acumen and TV experience to WGBA,” Brian Lawlor, Scripps president of Local Media said. “He has proven his ability to develop world-class sales teams and stay ahead of changes in the media marketplace, which will help him hit the ground running in Green Bay.”

Antonelli has built a career in TV sales with increasing responsibilities in sales leadership positions. He has been leading the sales team at WFTX since 2015. Before that, he spent ten years at Scripps’ WSYM station in Lansing, Michigan, starting as an account executive before becoming local sales manager, then director of sales.

He began his career as an account executive for Radio One, before moving into TV sales at WLAJ-TV, in Lansing.

“I am honored to join the incredible team at WGBA and WACY and to continue the station’s reputation for delivering news and information to local audiences and advertising solutions that help local businesses grow,” Antonelli said. “I look forward to jumping into this exciting work with the team in Green Bay – as a native Midwesterner, I can’t wait to get back closer to home.”