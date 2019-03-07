Antigo radio host dies

The host of a morning radio show in Antigo has died.

Gary Hartl hosted the WATK Breakfast Club. During his career he served as DJ, news director, and salesman at WRLO/WATK. He was also a car salesman for Parsons of Antigo for 30 years.

Hartl died Tuesday. He was 68.

According to his obituary, Hartl contributed time and talent to countless events including Relay for Life, the Splash-N-Dash Michelle Koss Memorial Race, St. John International Food and Fall Festival, and Antigo’s annual Christmas parade.

He was a multiple time winner of Langlade County’s Top Radio Personality.

Hartl had a passion for music and played percussion for several bands including Slidin’ On Ice and the MLC Blues Band, St. John’s Joyful Noise Life Teen Band, and the Northernaires.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on March 13 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday all at Bradley Funeral Home. A parish wake service will be held on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

A one hour special “Remembrance of Gary” breakfast Club program will air on WACD on April 2. The community will be invited to come to the radio station to talk about Gary.