Andrews named Senior VP of Programming for iHeart Madison, Milwaukee

Brett Andrews has been named Senior Vice President of Programming for the iHeartMedia stations in Madison and Milwaukee as well as Program Director for 95.7 BIG FM (WRIT-FM) and Z104 FM (WZEE-FM).

Andrews will be responsible for all programming and digital operations for the two stations he’ll be serving as PD.

He joined iHeartMedia more than 13 years ago and has held programming positions in the St. Louis, Madison, Portland, and Milwaukee regions, most recently serving as the Program Director for 95.7 Big FM in Milwaukee.

“Our Wisconsin brands and dedicated teams that operate them are some of the finest in our industry,” Andrews said. “I’m excited to help them continue to make an indelible impact on our communities. Let me express my sincere gratitude to the iHeartMedia leadership team for the opportunity to lead such an amazing team.”

“Brett Andrews has a winning track record,” Tyler said. “His breadth of knowledge, leadership and programming creativity will be a tremendous asset to our team.”