WTMJ-TV anchor Susan Kim is named as one of Milwaukee’s Women of Influence by the Milwaukee Business Journal. She is one of 29 getting the award.

Kim is honored in the category of Community Supporter. She is a member of the board of directors of the Women’s Center. For more than a decade, her Community Baby Shower on WTMJ-TV helped thousands of families.

Kim will be featured in a special issue of the Milwaukee Business Journal in June.