Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Madison went on the air with a new alternative rock station in October.

106.7 The Resistance debuted at noon on Oct. 31. It replaced a simulcast of sports talk station WOZN at 106.7, which has moved to 96.7 FM.

Operations Manager Randy Hawke told The Bozho the station will give listeners anything they can fit under the ever-expanding umbrella of alt-rock, citing artists like Cage the Elephant, The Killers and Twenty One Pilots as examples.