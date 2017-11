An on-air personality with more than 30 years in broadcasting is joining an Appleton-based radio network.

Ken Bishop is joining The Family Radio Network assisting with production and on-air duties. He is a broadcast industry veteran, having worked coast to coast, most recently with Christian FM radio network. His voice has been heard on Animal Planet, many major commercial clients, as well as voice imaging for a number of TV and radio stations and networks.

Bishop lives in Wausau.